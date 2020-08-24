Torrevieja City Council sits on a fortune of €81 million, the largest of all the city councils in the province of Alicante.

EDUARDO DOLÓN has announced that “as mayor of Torrevieja and head of this city council, I cannot allow the government of Pedro Sánchez to take this money.”

Residents will welcome the words of the mayor, who continued, “we are talking about the money and savings of Torrevieja, which should serve to help the productive sectors; self-employed, merchants, hoteliers, small companies, that are having a hard time at this time of economic crisis.”

In addition to providing money to the productive sector, the mayor added that an “Investment Plan” to “reactivate the economy of our city” means “the Torrevieja residents can enjoy higher quality services, and that will be thanks to this surplus that the city council has.”

The mayor concluded with a slightly scathing attack, stating “the government of Pedro Sánchez intends that local administrations pay for their terrible management throughout this time of pandemic,” before concluding that he would not comply with government requests, “because handing over the remaining treasury to the government so that they can return them to you in the next 15 years is totally inadmissible and would leave the city of Torrevieja stagnant and without prospects for economic and social progress.”

Eduardo Dolón has reported that the city council has planned investments for more than €39 million for redevelopments in numerous areas of the Torrevieja municipality, including; new public lighting, redevelopment of the promenade from Los Locos beach, remodelling of Paseo de La Libertad, resurfacing and repair of Paseo de La Mata and Levante Dike, of La Siesta Park, school infrastructures, a new municipal animal shelter, Plan Municipal Housing, expansion of the police station, repair of the Sports Palace and building a new indoor swimming pool, as well as a new Museum of the Sea and Salt.

