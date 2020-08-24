In these chaotic and stressful times, Santa Pola City Council is trying its best to make sure that there is a way to unwind by continuing to promote culture in our day-to-day lives.

THEY are currently running the ‘Barro Haikus’ Exhibition by Alicante artist, Ramón Cortés, at the Santa Pola House of Culture.

The exhibition is a celebration of art and a welcomed means of distraction from Covid-19.

Ramón Cortés, has held national and international exhibitions, both individual and collective, since 1985 and since 2000, he has directed different courses held at the Agost Centre / Pottery Museum as well as at the Alicante School of Ceramics and Superior Design.

He is currently manager of the ‘Fang d’art’ Ceramic Gallery in Alicante and the ‘Porta Ferrisa Art Workshop’ as well as a ceramic teacher at the Santa Pola House of Culture.

The Barro Haikus Exhibition consists of sculptures and small murals, in porcelain paper-clay, decorated with enamel, oxides and gold.

The Alicante artist is set to have created these pieces because he was inspired by the apparent simplicity of Japanese poems, and through his work, he wants us to observe the universe through the eyes of a child, and invites us to contemplate a world visible through a drop of dew.

The exhibition can be visited until September 10 from Monday to Friday, 9am – 1pm and 5.30pm – 8.30pm.

