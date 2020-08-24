IT’S not a case of ‘Bah Humbug’ but Santa Claus won’t be able to steer his sleigh by the Christmas lights of Alhaurin de la Torre as the Council is reducing its Xmas expenditure by 50 per cent.

The reason is that it believes that it is better to spend the money, estimated to be around €80,000, on activities against Covid-19 such as job creation and social assistance.

Street lighting, decorations and events will suffer, but the Council wants to encourage local spend to help shops, bars and restaurants so that more money is spent within the municipality.

With the belief that large gatherings may cause contagion, there will be a planned reduction in entertainment in order to discourage crowds especially in enclosed spaces whilst some of the money saved will go to allow the continued cleaning and disinfecting of public areas.

It is also expected that the Three Kings parade will be restricted to the disappointment of many.