Pizza thieves arrested in Orihuela thanks to quick police work

Pizza thieves operating in Orihuela have been arrested by National Police following a quick and successful operation.

-- Advertisement --



IN a coordinated attack on a pizza establishment, two thieves simultaneously carried out attacks on both the delivery driver and the staff in the building.

Early details indicate that the two alleged perpetrators of the crimes, a 20-year-old man and 25-year-old man, ordered pizzas to be delivered to an abandoned house where one stole cash and the pizzas, whilst the other entered the business premises and demanded for cash to be handed over by staff from the tills.

Knives and masks were used in order to intimidate the victims and disguise themselves from being recognised.

National Police acted quickly when they received a call from a victim, the delivery driver, and gained as much information as possible from his eye witness accounts before trying to ascertain the whereabouts of the thief.

Further eye witness accounts subsequently led to the location of the robbers, where they were seen entering a home, thought to be that of one of the men, meaning officers were able to apprehend the guilty party and also recover the weapons used.

Officers, working on behalf of the Alicante Provincial Police Station, are acting to guarantee public safety within establishments such a take-away pizza premises, and other essential businesses such as; supermarkets, pharmacies and tobacconists, among others.

These premises are under constant surveillance as they are deemed to be premises most susceptible to criminal activity.

The men were brought before the Court of Instruction of Guardia de Elda.

For more news from Southern Costa Blanca, please follow this link.