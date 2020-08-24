The Covid-19 Monitoring Committee in the Region of Murcia has agreed for a limit to be placed on social gatherings within the Murcian region.

-- Advertisement --



PUBLIC and private gatherings are both set to be affected following the announcement, which was made following a heightened worry and concern due to rises in Covid-19 cases in the region.

Manuel Villegas, the Minister of Health, made the announcement at a press conference this morning, stating that “the maximum number of people, who are not living together, who [want to attend] private homes or [be] in terraces and restaurants is to be reduced from ten to six, throughout the Region of Murcia.”

A main source of outbreaks currently are large social gatherings such as; weddings, baptisms and communions, this is according to Villegas and the Monitoring Committee, who have recommended that these events should also be limited.

They are suggesting that a maximum of 30 people should only be in attendance to avoid any further outbreaks.

These additional social distancing measures are due to come into force on August 26.

For more news from Southern Costa Blanca, please follow this link.