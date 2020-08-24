A NEW app Radar COVID has been launched by the Spanish Ministry of Health which can be downloaded as of now.

Promoting its use, Benalmadena councillor Javier Marin explained “This application will help health personnel to track more effectively and quickly contacts with positives by Covid-19.

“The download of this app can be seen as a way to thank the health workers for their work during the confinement, when we went out to our balconies every day to applaud them.

“It is time to help them and make their work easier, since we are talking about the health of each and every one of us,” he added.

Radar COVID is now available for iOS and Android systems and can be downloaded for free from both the App Store and Google Play.

The app offers the ability to notify that the user is positive in Covid and also provides links to news, information and recommendations.

In addition, if you have been in contact with a person who has notified that they are positive, the app will send you a notice alerting you that you have been close to an infected person.