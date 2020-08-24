Huercal-Overa pool reopens after temporary closure due to Covid-19 case

HUERCAL-OVERA council announced on Monday that it has reopened the municipal swimming pool after closing it down on Friday when a member of staff tested positive for Covid-19.

A local authority statement said it had carried out the disinfection and cleaning in accordance with the protocols for action established by the health authorities.

As a result the pool and the attached sports facilities are now open to the public once more, and at the usual times.

The notification thanked the public for their understanding,.

But the council also repeated the call for “maximum responsibility, following the prevention and protection measures.”