WORRIED that there is insufficient reasonably priced long-term rental property in Benalmadena, the Council has allocated €500,000 in order to offer incentives to residents to let out property.

The Council will not subsidise holiday rentals and will allocate up to €650 per property depending upon the size of the unit and it is hoped that this will help local workers to find reasonably priced accommodation without being hit by huge increases during the summer months.