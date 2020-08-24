COVID-19 cases continue to rise on Spain’s Costa Almeria, hitting another second worst daily total on Monday.

A further 172 people have tested positive for the virus since Sunday, pushing the total number of infections since the start of the pandemic up to 3,728.

-- Advertisement --



Some 60 per cent of Almeria’s cases have been detected in August.

The Junta de Andalucia Health department report for today revealed there had been one death linked to the virus over the last 24 hours. One person also lost their life to the illness over the weekend.

The province’s total Covid-19 death tally now stands at 66.

As of today there are 72 people with the virus receiving treatment in Almeria’s hospitals, four more than yesterday. Twelve are in intensive care, three less than on Sunday.

There are currently 2,457 active cases of Covid-19 in Almeria.