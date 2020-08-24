CAS Quiz Night

A BIG thank you to all who attended our last Costa Animal Society (CAS) Quiz at Fitzgeralds in Nerja. A great attendance resulted in €600 being raised for distressed animals in Nerja/Maro.

We are pleased to announce that another special quiz night will be held at Fitzgeralds on Tuesday 15 September beginning at 7.30pm.

Tickets are only €5 per person, up to six people per team, with prizes for both the best and worst teams. Be sure to book early as these evenings are great fun and quite literally a life-saver for the animals in CAS’s care.

Fitzgeralds is located under Supersol on Calle Antonio Ferrandis ‘Chaquete, 2 in Nerja. Tickets are available from Fritzgeralds, 951 55 0585, or contact Jane Howard on 0034 643515428. We hope to see you there!

Dogs Available for Adoption

Foxy, Cara, Canela and Patch (clockwise from top left) are four pups who were discovered living in a field near a hotel on the road between Torrox and Frigliana by a caring German couple back in February. Three Costa Animal Society (CAS) volunteers spent a good part of two weeks with the help of the German couple capturing these elusive pups and they were vaccinated and placed in kennels in early March.

Foxy, the lone boy is the most outgoing of these pups and he was reserved for adoption to a family in Sweden but due to travel restrictions brought on by lockdown CAS was not able to transport him to his new home. Unfortunately, after waiting two months the family in Sweden decided to cancel the adoption so Foxy is back on the market again.

His older sister Canela is the friendliest of the female pups and she loves to play. She has just been spayed and while she is recovering CAS is working with her one-on-one to get her more used to being handled by people. Cara and Patch are a bit warier, which is understandable considering they started life living free in a field, but after a few more months of human contact they should be ready for adoption.

If you would like to meet one of the animals under CAS’s care and are looking to adopt or are willing to foster a pet please contact Kurt and Laura at 95 252 1426 or Fiona through the CAS website www.casnerja.webs.com, or Facebook page \casnerja. To find out more about helping CAS contact May via the CAS shop on 643 625 334.

CAS Cat News

Each month the Costa Animal Society (CAS) allocates €500 to help the homeless kitten and cat population in Nerja, Maro and the surrounding countryside. Unfortunately in the process of rescuing our feline friends and providing for the stable cat colonies that we are aware of those funds are quickly exhausted.

Examples of costs incurred include: food, blood tests, neutering, vaccinations, treatment for worms, fleas and ticks, microchipping and providing the cats with passports for rehoming abroad. If foster homes cannot be found, kenneling costs can quickly escalate. Thus, the adding machine tape runs on and on.

Life on the streets for a homeless cat is one of constant danger and a tireless quest for food and shelter. If you would like to be part of our team helping to shepherd these lovely animals from the mean streets to loving, forever homes please contact Fiona via costaanimalsociety@gmail.com. You can also make a financial contribution earmarked for the cat account.

For more information regarding cats available for fostering or adoption see the Facebook page \East of Malaga kittens or cats/Gatitos de la Axarquia.

CAS Shop

The Costa Animal Society’s (CAS) charity shop is chock-a-block with great bargains on men’s and ladies clothing, accessories, books, bric-a-brac, and many other surprises. The shop’s large inventory is clean and well-presented with a friendly staff of volunteers on hand to help.

Donations are always welcome – please help us to restock our shelves. Of course, all shop proceeds go directly towards helping our animal friends in need, primarily for vet bills, animal food and kennelling costs.

The Costa Animal Society (CAS) Shop is located next door to the Good Stuff Café in Nerja at No. 2 Calle Castilla Perez. Our opening hours are Monday to Saturday from 10am until 2pm. The shop phone number is 643 625 334.

CAS is always eager to hear from people who are interested in becoming shop volunteers. One four hour shift once a week makes a big difference. There are always two volunteers per shift making for a safe, relaxed, congenial environment. For more information please stop by the shop and ask to speak with our shop manager May Delaney.

Can you help CAS?

The Costa Animal Society (CAS) is always in need of more volunteer helpers in a number of areas so if you have spare time to fill, please make contact! In particular, we are currently seeking someone or ones who can help with fundraising and social media promotion.

In addition, fosterers are always required to take short-term care of animals until a permanent home can be found. CAS will provide fosterers with all they need: food, medicine, bedding, leads, etc., as well as advice at any time. Even if you are only here for a few months a year, CAS would appreciate your help.

For general enquires and a no-obligation chat, feel free to contact May on 601 629 938.

Despite the horrors of the coronavirus and the uncertainties of Brexit among other things, money is always needed to cope with the continuous flow of abandoned dogs and cats requiring help from the Costa Animal Society. If you could donate a little to help or consider becoming a member of CAS, we and the animals would be most grateful.

Bank : Cajamar

Account Name : Costa Animal Society

Account Number : 3058 0728 03 2720100283

BIC-Swift Code : CCRIES2A

*PayPal donations are also accepted through our website www.casnerja.webs.com, under the “Donate” tab.