Control measures heightened in Mar Menor after resurgence of mosquitoes

Mosquito control measures are set to be raised in the coastal areas of Mar Menor as the situation worsens.

DEPUTY mayor and councillor of Health, Manuel Padín, has reiterated the importance of controlling the mosquito problem in the area following reports of viruses being spread by the flying insects.

Control measures are part of the Shock Plan launched by the Department of Decentralisation, and in the fifth and final round of action, following four months of work throughout the municipalities, are set to finish this week.

Increased water levels, especially in unusual areas along the coastline, have apparently contributed to this year’s increase of infested Mar Menor coastlines, although the Covid-19 crisis has most likely affected plans for normal control measures.

The company charged with leading the attack against the mosquitoes has detected new outbreaks and implemented the necessary treatments.

Flooding in areas of Carmolí, Lo Poyo and the channels of the Salinas de Marchamalo have been treated in a coordinated effort between the General Directorate of Natural Environment and local authorities.

The Shock Plan, once completed, will continue with regular disinfection works, door-to-door visits informing residents of areas where outbreaks are detected and advising residents on actions that can prevent the mosquitoes, especially the tiger mosquito, from returning.

Cartagena City Council has warned residents of Playa Honda, Playa Paraíso, Cala Reona, Cala Flores and La Manga of the reemergence of mosquitoes within their areas.

