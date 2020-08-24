Cataluña tightens up restrictions to stem surge in Covid-19 cases

THE Catalan government announced tighter restrictions on Monday to try and stem the recent surge in the number of new Covid-19 cases.

One of the main measures is a two-week ban on gatherings of more than 10 people, whether private or in public.

-- Advertisement --



The exceptions are professional meetings and transport.

Catalan President Quim Torra justified the move on the grounds that 70 per cent of recent infections in the region originate from get-togethers with friends or family.

“This is where we have to attack”, he commented.

Torra reminded the public of other restrictions and measures which remain in place: social distancing of 1.5 metres, using face masks, regular hand washing, the closure of nightspots, limits on restaurant opening hours and a ban on drinking and smoking in public places.

He also urged people to stay at home as much as possible and to limit their social contacts.

The Catalan president further revealed that “specific measures” will be implemented in the localities of Terrassa, Granollers, Franqueses and Canovelles in the Valles Occidental area of the region.

The maximum capacity in restaurants and cafes, both for indoor and external areas is 50 per cent, and 33 per cent in places of worship.

The greater restrictions in Cataluña come as the latest figures reveal a further 1,788 people in Spain have tested positive for the virus over the last 24 hours.

This brings the total number of cases in Cataluña since the start of the pandemic to 122,335.

On Tuesday the Catalan government will hold an extraordinary meeting to discuss and approve the plan for the return to the classrooms on September 14.