Calpe drugs bust

RALLY driver Juan Jose Garcia Rodriguez was recently arrested in Calpe, accused of trafficking large-scale amounts of cocaine.

He has competed in rallies throughout Spain in a Toyota Celico but according to the Guardia Civil he also supplied dealers in Calpe, Altea, Benidorm, Moraira and Madrid.

The Guardia Civil launched their investigation last May when their suspicions were aroused by constant comings and goings at a Calpe apartment during the State of Alarm lockdown.

Investigators soon discovered that drugs were being sold there, identifying Garcia Rodriguez as well as the person supplying him and others in Alicante City and Madrid.

Nor was it Garcia Rodriguez’s first brush with the law, as he was arrested on drugs offences in 1998 and police impounded 23 kilos of cocaine when he headed an international network linked to the Colombian cartels.

Seven people were detained during the recent operation and Guardia Civil investigators believe that Garcia Rodriguez had been operating in Calpe for the last five years.

He has now been released on bail but faces charges of drugs offences and belonging to a criminal organisation.