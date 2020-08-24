THE Brotherhood of the Redemption Building in Arroyo de la Miel, Benalmadena will host three days of blood donation on August 26, 27 and 28 and this is particularly important now as not only are there more people on the coast, hospitals are undertaking surgery which was postponed during lockdown.

“The Transfusion Centre must maintain the reserves at a good level so that there is no shortage of blood in our hospitals and for that the help of all citizens is essential,” said Councillor or Health, Juan Carrillo.

Advance work has been undertaken to ensure that the building is safe and hygienic so that donors can attend with confidence and mobile teams have instructions to respect safety distances and to take extreme hygiene measures.

It is recommended that anyone who has had symptoms of respiratory infection or fever in the last 14 days, are in quarantine or have travelled should not offer to give blood.