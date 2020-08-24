A hectic weekend in Teulada-Moraira

TEULADA-MORAIRA’S Policia Local fined 15 young people enjoying a Botellon drinking session in public last weekend.

They also dispersed seven private parties in villas in different parts of the town during the early hours of the morning, identifying the organisers.

There were a further three fines for people not wearing masks in the street, one of whom told the police, “I’m not a sheep like the rest.”

Police also bars and restaurants to check compliance with regional anti-Covid law during which they detected that some waiting staff were serving food without wearing facemasks.