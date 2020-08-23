South Korea Media: Kim Jong-Un ‘is in a coma and his sister is set to take control’

A South Korean diplomat has caused a sensation by claiming that Kim Jong Un is in a coma and his sister is set to take control of North Korea.

Chang Song-min, an ex-aide to late-South Korean president Kim Dae-Jung, claims the DPRK is hiding the truth about its leader’s deteriorating health and that he understands the dictator is in a comatose state. Song-min claims that the dictator’s sister, Kim Yo-jong, 33, is in prime position to take over some of her brother’s powers.

This week, South Korea’s spy agency, the National Intelligence Service (NIS), reported that Kim will gradually transfer authority to his sister “to ease the stress” despite his young age. The claims come after it was reported Kim had promoted his sister to second-in-command earlier this week. Kim Yo-Yong is now in charge of North Korean policy towards the US and South Korea, making her de-facto deputy.

‘A complete succession structure has not been formed, so Kim Yo-jong is being brought to the fore as the vacuum cannot be maintained for a prolonged period,’ he said. It comes as speculation over Kim’s true health condition has been mounting due to a lack of public appearances this year.

Chang Song-min’s claims come despite North Korea media releasing images purportedly showing Kim Jong-un attending a government meeting days ago. However, these images could not be properly verified.