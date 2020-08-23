Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior keeps active on Mallorca break

REAL Madrid and Brazil national team footballer Vinicius Junior has been keeping active on his Mallorca break.

Clearly not one for just lazing around on holiday, the 20-year old winger has been spotted doing some serious training on a beach in Calvia, as well as paddle surfing just off the coast of Palma Nova.

The Brazilian player has also been out on the seas in Palma bay, enjoying an afternoon sailing on a luxury yacht with friends.

Vinicius has reportedly been staying in a house in the Calvia area before returning to Madrid to start training with his team, this year’s LaLiga champions, in preparation for the new season.

He’s not the first famous footballer to choose Mallorca for a holiday this year.

Former Real Madrid top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo, who now plays for Italian side Juventus, chilled at a luxury hotel in Deia for a few days with family and friends earlier this month as part of a summer getaway which also saw the group cruising off the shore edging the Tramuntana mountains on his private yacht, according to Spanish press.