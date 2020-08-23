Rave Organisers Face Heavy Penalties in the UK over the Bank Holiday Weekend

Fines up to €11,200 for organisers of raves have been introduced ahead of the bank holiday.

People who organise illegal raves in England could now be hit with fines of up to €11,200 (£10,000). As of Friday, authorities across the UK will clampdown on unlawful gatherings ahead of the bank holiday weekend.

Police officers have had to respond to several hundred unlicensed music events in London and across the country in recent months amid warm weather and an easing of the lockdown restrictions. Illegal street parties in London saw many officers injured as revellers refused to stop the music, police cars had windows smashed and several arrests were made.

UK PM Boris Johnson had warned that new fines were to be introduced for those hosting raves when he announced a further easing of England’s lockdown last week. People facilitating or organising any unlawful gathering of 30 people, including illegal raves and other unlicensed music events may be hit with an €11,200 fine.