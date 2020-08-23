Onslaught on weeds in Oliva

OLIVA town hall is clearing weeds and tidying verges that were unattended during lockdown.

“During the State of Alarm we used all our resources on guaranteeing maximum safety for the local population and could not attend to routine tasks,” explained Public Works and Services councillor Miquel Domenech.

“Now we are making an effort to provide the quality of life citizens deserve,” he added.

Most of the weeding and clearing is done by hand, using machinery only where strictly necessary. When viable the work is carried out at night to cause as little disturbance as possible to residents and avoid the hottest times of the day for operatives.

This will be carried out in different phases in the town centre, Oliva’s coastal area, urbanisations and industrial zones.