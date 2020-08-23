Man Utd captain Harry Maguire ‘could pay €100,000 to avoid jail over Mykonos fight’.

Red Devils captain, Maguire, appeared in court in Syros over a brawl on the neighbouring island of Mykonos where he plead not guilty to a string of charges although he may still have to pay €100,000, half of his week’s pay, to avoid spending any time in jail.

The 27-year-old entered the court on the neighbouring island of Syros on Saturday, pleading not guilty to charges concerning a brawl on Thursday. Maguire, who arrived wearing a face mask, was grilled by the local prosecutor for almost two hours. After the hearing, he was bundled away in a taxi by his lawyer who briefly spoke to the media and said his client was “Free- for now”.

Part of a scheme introduced by the Greek government to ease prison overcrowding allows offenders to pay to avoid spending time in jail. If Maguire does get found guilty it is understood his lawyer would apply on his behalf for the application to pay to skip being detained. His next court appearance is on Tuesday next week, although he will not be there but represented by his legal team where it is though the matter will be dealt with there and then.

No details of Maguire’s sister’s health have been released as yet. She was stabbed in the arm during the brawl and that is what allegedly caused Maguire to step in and start fighting.

A Manchester United statement said: “Following the appearance in court today we note the adjournment of the case to allow the legal team to consider the case file. Harry has pleaded not guilty to the charges. It would be inappropriate for the player or club to comment further while the legal process takes its course.”