Firefighters at an amusement park in Madrid rescued ten people trapped on a roller coaster ride.

Four Firefighter crews travelled to the Madrid amusement park to rescue ten people who had been trapped on a roller coaster ride. The attraction called ‘La Tarántula’ is a small roller coaster with several wagons that move separately along the track. When one of the wagons suddenly stopped its ten occupants could do nothing but wait for the rescue of the professionals, luckily, the failsafe system kicked in and halted the other cars, preventing what could have been a catastrophic disaster.

Some of the users were able to get out of the cars on their own but others were not, leaving them stuck in the air at a fair hight. Witnesses on the ground were heard to shouting to the trapped riders, telling them help was coming and not to be scared. A few of the younger passengers, however, were heard crying uncontrollably.

Applause echoed across the park as the terrified passengers were slowly escorted down the ladders to the safety of the ground where friends and family were there to greet and console them- they were just glad everyone was safe.

A local of Madrid who was at the park said: “Even though it didn’t look dangerous I was worried as one of the cars looked very close to the edge and on an angle, at one stage one of the occupants leant over to look down- we all (the crowd) drew a breathe and gasped- I wanted to shout ‘stay still’ but didn’t want to scare them any more”.

A spokesman for the park said all the occupants were seen by emergency services and apart from a little fright are ok, he went on to say a thorough investigation into the cause of the failure is underway and the ride will remain closed until the exact reason for the accident is found.