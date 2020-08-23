THE provincial council has stepped up the promotion of the Costa Almeria as an ideal holiday destination to the Spanish market to “cushion the blow” of the loss of international visitors.

The Diputacion has now intensified the “Sin ir mas lejos… Almeria” (Without going further…Almeria) campaign launched at the end of lockdown to reboot the provincial tourism sector through a focus on attracting visitors from elsewhere in the country.

Promotional initiatives will see the Costa Almeria mentioned on top-rating national and regional TV and radio programmes over the rest of summer and into autumn. There is also advertising online and on social media and publicity on the streets of major cities.

The Costa Almeria campaign is featured in digital outdoor information panels in strategic locations like Plaza de Castilla, Avenida America and Principe Pio in Madrid and on public transport systems, including from next week onwards Barcelona’s tram network and Mallorca capital Palma’s urban buses.

The reinforced promotional actions are all about “strengthening the province’s tourism businesses, which are indispensable for the provincial economy, finding potential new visitors and making the sector year-around”, explained Tourism deputy Fernando Gimenez.

“Now more than ever the Diputacion has to be at the side of Almeria’s tourism companies and professionals, to make it through these circumstances as much as the health situation allows and cushion the blow of the loss of international visitor with an increase in national tourism”, the deputy insisted.

“We are confident that this reinforcement of the campaign will help us to find new potential visitors who want to discover all that the Costa Almeria offers the tourist.”

The campaign is part of the Diputacion’s more than €3 million “Programa Promo” to build up the image of Almeria as a holiday destination and to stimulate local trade through communication and promotional actions at local, regional, national and international level.

Gimenez highlighted what he said is the provincial council’s commitment to continue the promotions to strengthen the tourism sector, stressing also the emphasis on safety and strict compliance with measures set out by the health authorities.