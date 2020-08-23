New cases of COVID-19 in Spain have skyrocketed in practically the entire country one week before the end of the summer holidays.

-- Advertisement --



Some communities are doubling and even tripling the levels at which they had reached at the end of the confinement by the state of alarm.

The number of cases of coronavirus cases in Spain now amount to 386,054 and deaths to 28,838. More than a third of the new infections have been detected in Madrid, so the regional government has recommended not to go out in the areas with the most positives.

In addition, there are now 1,126 active outbreaks, with more than 12,400 infected, especially worrying are those located in the Segovian municipalities of Cantalejo and Carrascal del Río, where 3,400 residents have been confined for two weeks.

Some autonomous communities, such as Aragon, Navarra, Murcia, Galicia and Castilla La Mancha, have already presented their plans for the start of the school year. The pandemic also leaves more than 23 million cases and more than 801,000 deaths in the world.

In the last four days, infections have topped a thousand every day in Catalonia; Galicia has registered almost twice as many new infections on Sunday compared to last week; and in the Balearic Islands, active cases have practically tripled in two weeks, to 1,741.

Andalusia has registered a total of 593 new positives in the last 24 hours for coronavirus and two deaths, according to data from the Ministry of Health. It reported a further 20 deaths since August 16 and maintains 267 admitted patients, 36 of them in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Murcia has notified of 259 new coronavirus infections today. 1,935 infected remain in home isolation and 120 are admitted to hospitals, four of them yesterday. A total of 18 patients are in ICU , two were admitted yesterday.

The number of admissions to Intensive Care Units (ICU) continues to increase. Catalonia reports 16 deaths this Sunday and Asturias this Sunday registered its first death from coronavirus in almost a month.

New measures to stop the spread of the virus.

Continous new outbreaks throughout the country have led to the establishment of specific isolation measures for specific localities in different autonomies, such as Extremadura or Castilla-La Mancha in recent days.

The Community of Madrid has closed the hotel business today and has urged the voluntary confinement of the residents of Tielmes. This is the first municipality of Madrid to return to confinement, residents have been advised not to go or leave the municipality due to COVID cases for at least 14 days.

The health authority released a statement: “Regarding free movement and social activities, it is recommended that all residents of the municipality limit their mobility outside of it, “unless there are circumstances that justify moving outside the municipality for health, labour, professional or business reasons, return to the place of the family residence, assistance and care for the elderly, dependents or people with disabilities, force majeure or need or any other of a similar nature”.