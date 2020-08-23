Outraged travellers arriving back to Heathrow Airport from Croatia were furious over the decision by the Government to make returning Brits quarantine for 14 days.

British holidaymakers at Heathrow airport returning from Croatia have expressed their anger at the sudden change in quarantine rules. The UK Government announced on Thursday that travellers returning to the UK from Croatia after 4 am on Saturday would have to quarantine for 14 days.

Passengers arriving at Heathrow Airport after Saturday’s early morning deadline said they had “no time” to travel back from the country ahead of the deadline and were ‘furious’ at being forced into quarantine. Many said they could now face the loss of their jobs and that their children would miss the return to schools as they have to isolate.

The vast majority also were angry at the sharp rise in airline ticket prices they had to pay, some fares went up by almost a 1,000%, but, as one passenger said, “We had no choice- we just had to get back”. One man said he tried to avoid direct routes, which were overcrowded, and booked instead a 3-stop ticket back to the UK but that ended up a disaster when the middle flight got cancelled.