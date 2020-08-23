Breaking News: Riots in Paris after PSG lose Champions League

Police clashed with rioters tonight in Paris following PSG Champions League defeat.

Police in Paris have clashed with football fans on the streets of the French capital after PSG lost the Champions League final against Bayern Munich this evening. The fans gathered near Parc de Princes, the club’s stadium, and began attacking riot police even before the match against Bayern Munich finished.

Tear gas and baton charges were used by French police on the thousands of Paris Saint Germain football fans following the 1-0 defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League game on Sunday night held in Lisbon Portugal. Videos were soon posted on twitter of the Paris riots. Video credit: @ainyrockstar