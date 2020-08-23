Barcelona’s new signing Miralem Pjanic tests positive for COVID-19 just days after completing his €70m move from Juventus.

-- Advertisement --



A statement from the club today said that Pjanic is ‘in good health,’ but will have to remain at home for at least 15 days before being allowed to travel to join up with the team.

It is understood that Pjanic was ‘suffering some discomfort’ on Saturday, and took the coronavirus test. Barcelona confirmed the €70m deal for Pjanic the same day that midfielder Arthur Melo had agreed to go in the other direction in late June to Juventus.

Pjanic will not be able to start pre-season training on the 31st August and must remain in quarantine until the 7th September. LaLiga have yet to confirm when the competition will start next season, although the early suggestion is it will be the 12th of September. He becomes the third player from Barça to test positive after Jean-Clair Todibo and Samuel Umtiti.

The Bosnian midfielder has signed a deal at the Nou Camp until the end of the 2023-24 campaign, with Barcelona inserting on a massive buyout clause of €400m being entered in his contract.

Pjanic completed the rest of the season at Juventus due to the complications resulting from the pandemic, Arthur also remained in Spain until Barcelona’s season ended.