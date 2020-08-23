Benitachell wants music teachers

BENITACHELL’S Local Government Board voted unanimously in favour of advertising to cover vacancies at the municipal School of Music and Dance.

Since the school was created 15 years there has been no selection process or a supply of backup teachers to cover absences or other needs, said Benitachell’s Culture councillor Victor Bisquert.

-- Advertisement --



“We want to cover the school’s needs and do it with total transparency and impartiality while ensuring equal opportunities at all times,” he explained.

The conditions will be published in Alicante province’s Official Bulletin (BOP) and on Benitachell town hall’s website, giving details of all the required music specialities as well as teachers for ballet, modern dance and folk dancing.

No dates have been set for auditions, which will depend on administrative procedures although Culture department sources revealed that these could be held during the third or fourth week of September.