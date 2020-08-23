THE organisation dedicated to a better life for animals, AnimaNaturalis organised their first anti-bullfighting protest of the year in Malaga City, to demand a better normality free of cruel practices and to ask that bullfights be banned.

During the quarantine, most of the country’s fairs were cancelled and the bullfighting sector (which was already subsidised, to a great extent, by public money), is now demanding new financial assistance to keep going.

With recent bullfights in Malaga Province, the capital was a n obvious choice for the demonstration which took place in the Calle Alcazabilla this morning (Sunday August 23).

“We don’t want even one public euro to go to subsidise animal abuse, and that’s why we’re going to join together in this pro-life action, as has been done recently in Pamplona and Madrid” said Miryam Angon, coordinator of AnimaNaturalis in Malaga.