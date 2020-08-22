Production of the television show, The Masked Singer Australia, has been halted after a coronavirus outbreak on set.

The Network 10 show took to Twitter to announce that a crew member had tested positive for COVID-19. They’ve since confirmed that multiple crew members have tested positive to the deadly virus- in fact, seven dancers on The Masked Singer have tested positive to COVID-19, according to sources.

It is understood that the production team including the host, panellists and masked singers have all been put into self-isolation. This means, of course, that host Osher Günsberg and four celebrity judges including Dannii Minogue, sister of singing star Kylie Minogue, have also been forced to isolate.

“The health and safety of the community, and our staff and production partners is our number one priority,” the show wrote on Twitter.

“The entire production team, including the masked singers, the host and panellists are now in self-isolation. They are all being monitored closely and are in constant contact with medical authorities.”