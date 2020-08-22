Spanish MET Office Issues Orange Alert for Spain’s Costa del Sol

Aemet, the Spanish MET office has warned temperatures today could climb above 40 degrees and advise ‘extreme caution’ if venturing out.

Temperatures were already forecast to top 40°C today from the hours of 12.00 midday to 8.0 pm at night but within the last hour, AEMET has issued an Orange Alert for the region. As always in these circumstances, it is generally advised to stay indoors, pull down blinds, switch on the air conditioner or fan and drink plenty of water. Keep family pets inside and avoid strenuous physical activity. The region’s emergency services have cautioned residents to take extra care and ensure that everyone – particularly the elderly, babies and young children – are well-hydrated.

Beaches on Spain’s Costa del Sol are expected to be full to capacity today but social distancing and the wearing of masks when necessary will still be monitored by local police.