The number of patients admitted to intensive care units in the Balearic Islands has dramatically increased recently leaving Doctors to admit that many people ‘will probably die’.

The Balearic Minister of Health and Consumption, Patricia Gómez, today raised awareness of the “tension” that the health system is experiencing due to the increase in hospital admissions and in ICU and has sadly commented that “people will probably die “.

Only around 50 tourists have tested positive so far for coronavirus whilst on holiday in the Balearic Islands, but it’s not known whether they contracted the disease here or bought it with them.

Dr Arranz, Spokesperson for the Regional Committee of Covid-19 has confirmed 20 cases in Majorca, 16 in Ibiza and 11 in Formentera and said some tourists have also tested positive in Minorca but the exact number is not yet known.

Juli Fuster, general director of the IB-Salut, has appeared with Gómez, after an extraordinary meeting of managers of hospitals, primary care and SAMU to assess the situation regarding the incidence of Covid-19.

Fuster said, quote: “We do not want to go back, we do not want confinement, businessmen have made an effort to have safe facilities and the elderly are afraid because they have seen many people die in March and April”, while referring to the lockdown the Islands experienced recently.

Gómez has expressed her concern especially in regards to the terraces and social and family gatherings, where it is easier to “relax”. The councillor has sent a message directly to the younger population: “Empty spaces, empty streets, empty terraces, empty schools, so they will understand us better,” she said, recalling the weeks of confinement.