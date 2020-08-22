PC Andrew Harper Killers to have Sentences Reviewed

Attorney General Suella Braverman: ‘Unduly lenient’ jail sentences of three teenagers to be reviewed.

Attacks against emergency service workers “should be punished with the greatest severity” said Attorney General Suella Braverman. The sentences of three teenagers jailed over the killing of PC Andrew Harper will now be reviewed to decide if they were “unduly lenient”.

Albert Bowers, Henry Long, and Jessie Cole were acquitted of murder but jailed for manslaughter last month. The prison sentences handed to Pc Andrew Harper’s killers have been referred to the Court of Appeal by the Attorney General for judges to decide whether the original sentence was too lenient.

Pc Harper, a Thames Valley Police traffic officer, got caught in a crane strap attached to the back of a car driven by Long as the teenagers rushed from the scene of a quad bike theft in Berkshire. He was dragged to his death on August 15 last year along dark country lanes causing public outrage over the manner of his death. His widow heavily criticised the court judgement and sparked off a debate on whether the sentences should be reviewed.