Katie Price Rushed to Hospital in ‘Excruciating Agony!’

Katie Price has been rushed to hospital in ‘excruciating agony’ with a suspected infection.

The ex-glamour model and reality star has been left unable to walk after breaking both feet in a horror accident while on holiday in Turkey. Price, 42, is suspected to have an infection and now requires further treatment at Chelsea and Westminster hospital. She had recently undergone major surgery after she broke both her feet during a freak accident while on a family holiday in Turkey earlier this month.

“Katie was in excruciating agony all night, couldn’t eat, couldn’t focus and nothing was working”, a source said.

“Painkillers weren’t touching it so pals rushed her to A&E in Epsom. Doctors decided to move her to the Chelsea and Westminster hospital for further treatment but the fear is she could have an infection.”

A representative for Katie said: “After an extremely restless night in pain I can confirm that Katie was taken to at Epsom Hospital A&E, she was later transferred to Chelsea and Westminster where she has been seen by her consultant.”