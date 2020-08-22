Italy Back to Lockdown Figures as COVID-19 Cases Top 1,000 in 24 hours

Italy’s cases spike as infections exceed 1,000 for the first time since lockdown eased.

The rise has been blamed on large gatherings caused by holidays and nightlife after a number of infections were found in returning travellers.

Italy’s health ministry reported 1,071 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours on Saturday, exceeding 1,000 cases in a day for the first time since May when the government eased the countries rigid lockdown measures. Italy was one of Europe’s worst-hit countries at the start of the crisis with more than 35,000 deaths and had so far managed to contain the Covid-19 outbreak after a peak in deaths and cases between March and April.