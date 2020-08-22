Getting the message across in Pego

STOP signs in Pego say Stop twice over.

They have been painted violet, the colour of the women’s movement in Spain, and bear the message “Stop la violencia masclista” (Stop sexist violence).

The initiative was financed by the annual allocation from the State Pact against Gender-based Violence, said the town hall’s Equality councillor Merxe Bolta.

“Pego received around €2,600,” she explained.

Each year the local government decides on a different theme, all involving a strong street presence with events, conferences and talks, although Covid-19 imposed a change of strategy for 2020.

“We went for something more visual to avoid contact between people,” the councillor said.

The town hall has distributed violet-coloured masks and inserted anti-violence messages on the risers of the town hall’s principal staircase, that include “I want to be free, walking home” and “Ill-treatment isn’t love.”