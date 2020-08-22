Central storage for PPE

THE Generalitat increased its storage space for PPE material at the Feria Valencia trade fair installation by 11,000 square metres.

This is included in the Generalitat’s contingency plans to spend €240 million on acquiring Covid-19 personal protection equipment over the next two years, announced Maria Jose Mira, the President’s Office commissioner.

Should there be a widespread upturn in the pandemic there are sufficient supplies for six or eight months, she said.

If, at any moment the “red line” were to be crossed, emergency contracting would be activated, Mira added.

The storage space, which occupies the Feria’s Almacen 1.1, will be used for short-term and long-term reserves of strategic material that has been adapted to traceability needs with a QR code-controlled inventory.

Supplies will be distributed from Feria Valencia to hospitals serving the region’s different Health Areas and socio-healthcare centres.

Meanwhile, the Generalitat recently acquired more than 60 containerloads with 77 million items of PPE material that are not manufactured inside the Valencian Community.

These, together with the 46 million items currently under production in the region, can guarantee supplies for coming months, Mira said.