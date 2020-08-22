Breaking News: Red Hot Chilli Peppers Guitarist Dies of ‘Unknown Causes’

Jack Sherman, the guitarist who joined the Red Hot Chili Peppers for their debut album has died at age 64.

“We of the RHCP family would like to wish Jack Sherman smooth sailing into the worlds beyond, for he has passed,” the group said on Instagram. “Jack played on our debut album as well as our first tour of the USA. He was a unique dude and we thank him for all times good, bad and in between. Peace on the boogie platform.”

Sherman replaced guitarist Hillel Slovak on the 1983 debut and was a co-writer on its follow-up, Freaky Styley, released in 1985. But he was replaced by a returning Slovak before the album came out.

Although his work with the Red Hot Chili Peppers is often considered essential by fans much to his disdain he was not included when the band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2012.