Belgium bans non-essential travel to Spain’s Balearic Islands

BELGIUM has banned non-essential travel to the Balearic Islands.

The Belgian government has added Mallorca, Ibiza, Menorca and Formentera to its list of red zones to which travel for reasons like tourism is not allowed due to the Covid-19 situation.

Other regions of Spain also now included on the red list are the region of Madrid, the whole of the Basque country, and Burgos and Almeria provinces.

The Belgian travel prohibition was already in place for Aragon and Navarra regions and for the provinces of Soria, Barcelona and Lleida.

Travellers entering Belgium from these areas have to undergo a PCR test for the virus and quarantine for 14 days.