Be careful leaving your personal belongings on Nerja’s beaches on Spain’s Costa del Sol as space is at a premium and they will be removed!

The Councilor for Beaches of the Nerja City Council, María del Carmen López, has ordered the removal of things such as chairs, umbrellas, tables, bags or mosquito nets place on the sand without the physical presence of an owner. She also expressly prohibited the reserving of space on the beaches of the municipality.

Under the new decree, the surveillance services are authorized to confiscate them, as specified by the councillor in a statement, while adding that it involves a modification of the Municipality’s Beaches Contingency Plan against COVID-19, to which it is incorporated to ensure compliance with security measures during the health crisis situation, especially with regard to gauging and distancing.

Quote from María del Carmen López: “We are receiving numerous complaints from neighbours and visitors regarding the reservation of space on the beaches, a reality that is becoming an unfair and irresponsible practice by some users of the beaches, in this way it becomes more difficult to maintain a calculation of real capacity of the beaches and makes the control work of our guards very difficult “.

She also reminded everyone that since last Wednesday, August 19, all the beaches of Nerja have been closed from 00:00 to 06:00, at the request of the Councilor for Beaches and the Councilor for Security, Francisco Arce, after the proposal formulated by the Task Force for monitoring and advising on the coronavirus crisis, as a preventive measure to avoid infections. Marbella, also on Spain’s Costa del Sol, recently decided to close its beaches at 9.30 pm at night and to reopen them in morning at 7.0 am.