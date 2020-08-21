In exciting news for the young people of Orihuela, a new scheme is being launched in order to improve their possibilities of job placements.

CÁMARA Orihuela are offering courses taught in person and online to young people, with courses designed based on the needs of the companies in the region meaning there will be possibilities of internships in collaborating establishments.

The President of Orihuela Chamber, Mario Martinez, and the acting secretary of the chamber, Jose Adolfo Medina, have been responsible for publicising this latest training initiative, which will also offer places for young entrepreneurs and business owners, and sees the continuation of online training, due to Covid-19.

The Business Restructuring Plan (PRE) for owners, managers and those in the entrepreneurial sector has been granted 22 places on the PICE Qualification and Employment program, which is financed by the Ministry of Sustainable Economy, Productive Sectors, Trade and Work with the support of the Council of Chambers of the Valencian Community.

As part of the Business Restructuring Plan, owners and managers of small business, as well as entrepreneurs, will be able to receive training in order to improve their profitability.

This is a free program for those who meet the requirements and is due to last seven weeks.

Mario Martinez has stressed the importance of this type of program “that we have made

during the last few years with great satisfaction of its participants and of the Chamber itself, which manages to provide a useful response to the needs of our companies”.

This year, the program will start on September 21 and end November 6, and runs between 4pm-7pm, Mondays and Tuesdays.

“This program combines the joint training in the classroom of all participating companies as well as individual consulting, and has the idea is that it can be done online if necessary, depending on the evolution of the pandemic,” added Mario Martinez.

The National Youth Guarantee Program, like other courses, is also carried out through the PICE Program, and will be free of charge, in a scheme financed by the Social Fund European Union and with the support of the Ministry of Labour and Chamber of Commerce of Spain.

Participants of the Youth Guarantee Program will be able to “learn to perform a

profession, because more and more companies are demanding prepared people,” said

Martinez.

More than 30 courses focused on different sectors such as computers, education or the hotel industry, among others.

“We can’t leave out the training because we live in a difficult situation for employment and the best way to make the front is having qualified personnel,” concluded Mario Martinez.

Camera Orihuela have encouraged young people interested in enrolling on any courses through PICE, to get in contact.

In addition to the web, you can call 966743502 or send an email to emprendedores@camaraorihuela.org, or programas@camaraorihuela.org, to receive

information about any of the courses.

