Why Bitcoin ATMs Are Spreading All Over the World

It has been seen that in spite of the deadly epidemic all over the world, reports say that a huge number of Automatic Telling Machines have been installed all over the world. In the past few months, the epidemic has been very strong, and many families had to face a lot of disasters. This has resulted in a global crisis, and there is barely any way to cover this flaw. Currently, there are more than 7000 ATMs across 72 countries, which is huge with respect to how many Bitcoin ATMs are there all around the world.

The U.S. has the largest number of bitcoin ATMs, which is more than 5000 in number. The American Cities which have the largest number of Bitcoin ATMs are Chicago, Miami, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Boston, Philadelphia, and Huston.

-- Advertisement --



After the USA, the second one in Canada who has the second the greatest number of bitcoin ATMs. Canada has more than 700 ATMs, and it is going to increase even more.

What Will I Show You?

I think You have landed on the correct page if you have questions in mind regarding bitcoin ATMs. Here I will discuss with you how you can find a bitcoin ATM and how you can use a bitcoin ATM. We will also guide you about the different types of Bitcoin ATMs that are present.

How to Look for a Bitcoin ATM?

You can find a bitcoin ATM very easily; all you need to do first is to visit bitcoin trader and know how it works. You can locate a bitcoin ATM by using a Coin ATM radar service that allows you to look for a bitcoin ATM in places near you.

It is helpful to you in various means; you can also find a bitcoin ATM map, locate ATMs and Machines very close to you, you can also get all the details about the atm, You will also get the direction from your place to how to reach the destination. Now you know how to find out a bitcoin ATM in your area, now you can learn here about how to use bitcoin.

How to Use a Bitcoin ATM?

Before we tell you how to use a bitcoin, we will also tell you that there are different types of Bitcoin ATMs like Santoshi1 Bitcoin ATM, Genesis 1 Bitcoin ATM, and many more you will get the idea when you watch the video completely.

Purchasing Bitcoins Using Genesis1 Bitcoin (This is Most Common Machine)

You already know that buying bitcoin using the Bitcoin ATM is very easy. Here we have given you some simple steps that you can follow to make the transaction happen.

Step 1 – Click “Buy” Button

Step 2 – Choose some Bitcoin

Step 3 – Select and Scan a Q.R. Code

Step 4 – Then click on the Q.R. of your Wallet

Step 5 – Then you can insert your cash bills

Step 6 – Tap on the “Finish” button

Step 7 – Take out the receipt printed.

How to Sell Bitcoin Using Bitcoin ATM?

First, choose the option which says, ‘cash withdraw.’

Secondly, choose some bitcoins.

Thirdly, choose the amount you wish to withdraw.

Fourthly, choose the bitcoin address where the bitcoin has to be sent.

Fifthly, collect the cash amount.

Likewise, different ATMs have different ways to be used. You can choose the ATM which you think you will be able to choose.

Conclusion

It is very easy to use a bitcoin ATM, and the only thing is you need to have a bitcoin ATM. You must also remember that some of the bitcoin ATMs also ask for your I.D. proof. They often scan your I.D. card and ask for a contact number for KYC purposes. But this process is valid only if you are purchasing a large number of bitcoins. As we mentioned that the ATMs across the world are gradually increasing; hence as of now, the numbers are safe, so you can either only buy from one kind of ATM or sell in other kinds of ATM.