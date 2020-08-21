Weather Warning for Spain’s Andalucia as Costa del Sol Expects Scorching Temperatures

THIS Friday will bring extreme temperatures and weather warnings to Spain’s Andalucia, as the Costa del Sol can expect scorching heat. The change in temperatures and intense heat will be felt throughout Spain although with notable prominence in the southern regions of Murcia and Andalucia.

The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has informed that a yellow weather warning has been activated for the following regions: Andalucia, Aragon, the Balearic Islands, Castilla-La Mancha, Catalonia, Murcia, Navarra and Valencia. Galicia is also on yellow alert although this is due to coastal phenomena.

The maximum temperatures at the beginning of the weekend will be felt in Murcia and Granada. These areas will reach highs of 39 degrees, followed closely by the Costa del Sol region which will experience highs of 38 degrees.

Furthermore, Aragon will experience scorching weather with highs of 38, whilst the interior region of Valencia will similarly experience these high temperatures. Castilla la Mancha and Albacete are also forecasted to experience highs of 38 degrees.

According to Aemet, this yellow weather alert is nothing to be extremely alarmed about as there is no severe meteorological risk for the general population. However, you should be careful when conducting specific activities, trying to avoid these during the hottest hours of the day and always remembering to stay hydrated.

