WATCH: German police on the beat in Mallorca resort

GERMAN police have been on the beat in the most touristy areas of Mallorca capital Palma alongside their Spanish counterparts.

Posting a video of officers from both countries out and about on patrol in Playa de Palma, the National Police explained the Germans were there to provide support to foreigners on holiday on the island in their own language.

🚩Agentes de Policía Nacional y de la Policía alemana patrullan juntos por #PalmaDeMallorca En las zonas de mayor afluencia turística para dar apoyo a los ciudadanos extranjeros de vacaciones en España pic.twitter.com/UB6FrhVOt4 — Policía Nacional (@policia) August 20, 2020



The collaboration comes under the “European Police Station” initiative first launched in 2008 with France on the basis of two EU Council decisions allowing member-states who have signed up to send officers to the territory of other signatory countries.

The officers wear the uniforms of their own forces and carry their usual regulation arms.

This is the first year the Spanish National Police have received officers from a German force, which in this case was that of the North Rhine-Westphalia.