Support through an atypical summer season

SMALL businesses and the self-employed hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic in Finestrat have until September 9 to apply for a slice of cash aid allocated by Alicante Provincial Council.

It is hoped the grants will help alleviate the economic effects of the crisis.

Town mayor, Juan Francisco Perez, said: “A few weeks ago, more than 70 local entrepreneurs benefited from municipal aid from the council.

“Continuing to help businesses through this atypical summer season, where there are more and more restrictions, is our goal, and thanks to the Provincial Council, we have been able to get this second round of aid.”

Any self-employed, micro or small business in Finestrat, which has been forced to close its business during the State of the Alarm, can apply.

Also eligible are businesses which have seen their turnover slashed by at least 50 per cent during March and April 2020.

Town mayor, Juan Francisco Pérez, said: “Finestrat is one of the municipalities with the most business activity in the region, so we have allocated more than €300,000 in aid for our entrepreneurs, SMEs and self-employed.

“Supporting them is our main objective and we will continue to do so whenever they need it”.

Applications can be made from today, August 21, until September 9 by visiting: https://bit.ly/3aGLIOF