THE Inti Punko consortium, comprising Spanish company Sacyr and Peruvian Group GyM, has been awarded a contract to construct a second runway at the Jorge Chávez airport in Lima, Peru.

This is part of an ongoing project to increase landings and capacity at the capital’s main airport which has an overall budget of €330 million to be completed by 2022.

In addition to the construction of the second runway, 3,480 metres in length, the contract includes the supply of more than 10 kilometres of new taxiways, approach lights, beacon systems, navigation and surveillance equipment.