Skillful moves save drifting boat from smashing into Garrucha breakwater

SKILLFUL moves by a Guardia Civil rescue boat saved a drifting boat from smashing into a stone breakwater at Garrucha port.

Officers on board the A-08 Rio Almanzora were on their way back to the port when they noticed the anchor of a leisure craft losing its grip due in the 50 kilometre an hour winds and the 1.5-metre high waves, which were thrusting the boat ever closer to the breakwater.

They lowered the rescue dinghy and with what the Guardia described as a “very complicated manoeuvre”, and with great skill on the part of the skipper, managed to get close enough to attach a towline to affix a hook.

An officer meanwhile jumped on board the board to calm down the four crew members and give them life jackets.

Finally the Guardia managed to raise up the anchor chain and refloat the boat, preventing it from sinking, and subsequently tow it to a jetty at Garrucha’s marina.

No-one on board the boat was injured during the incident.