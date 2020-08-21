Sea gives up its secrets in Denia

A DIVER recently contacted Denia’s Archaeological Museum after discovering a wreck off Les Marines.

He found it in shallow water, three metres below the surface, he said. Soon afterwards, Denia’s Policia Local announced that an amphora had been discovered nearby, very close to the shore, and immediate steps were taken to protect the find before bringing it to the surface.

The piece was recovered by divers from the Valencian Community’s Underwater Archaeological Centre, with collaboration from the Policia Local who provided a boat, vehicle, equipment and personnel.

The experts were able to retrieve the amphora, which was practically intact, as well as a broken segment of another together with fragments of ordinary pottery and wood.

At the same time, they also inspected the nearby wreck.

According to the Underwater Archaeological Centre, the flat-lipped amphora with two indentations appears been made in the Fourth Century BC.

Although its source has not been determined, amphoras of this type were usually Phoenician in origin or Iberian copies., the Centre said.