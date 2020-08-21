A MEETING was held between the management teams of the different educational centres and the Pilar de la Horadada City Council to analyse the guidelines issued by the Generalitat Valenciana concerning Covid-19, and to discuss different contingency plans as they pertain to all the educational centres within Pilar de la Horadada.

The school year is set to begin on September 7, however, parents have been asked to take into account the meeting scheduled for next Thursday, August 27, between the Central Government and the different Autonomous Communities in order to unify criteria, and discuss any possible delays to the proposed start date.

Parents will be informed of all the necessary changes to the educational centres and of any specific measures being put in place.

The Morning Classroom service, that the City Council had been providing in the Virgen del Pilar, Mediterráneo schools and jointly in the María schools Moliner and Martín Artigot, will be cancelled as per preventive measures highlighted in the Covid-19 crisis meetings.

One of the main topics of contention at these meetings has been, how it will be possible to maintain adequate social distancing measures whilst providing adequate space from students to carry out their activities.

Adaptations to each of the classrooms have begun, which will see the reduction to the ratio of students per room, with the elimination of libraries and gyms, sadly being agreed upon.

Meetings have also addressed other issues such as school transport, dining rooms and how to execute Covid-19 safety check measures at the entrances of the schools.

