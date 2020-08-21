Santanyi collision leaves two dead

A WOMAN and man both in their 40s tragically died on Thursday, August 20.

The motorcycle on which they were travelling collided with a car on the MA-19 road upon arrival in the town of Santanyi.

As reported by 061, the accident occurred around 10pm. When the car and the motorcycle collided, the driver and passenger of the motorcycle were killed instantly.

When the ambulance arrived, says 061, the health workers were able to verify the death of the woman and the man, both residents of Mallorca.

The occupant of the car has suffered minor injuries, a panic attack and has been transferred to the Manacor hospital

061 sadly declared both passengers, dead upon their arrival

Credit – Twitter