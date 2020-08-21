Sad news for HELP Vega Baja and big loss for the local community

SAD news from Vega Baja, as the community, loved ones and HELP Vega Baja mourn the loss of Sheila Rowlands, a great friend and long-time volunteer to the charity, who passed away on August 8.

Michele Masson, who is the President of HELP Vega Baja, remembers Sheila fondly, “Although known as one of our Hospital Visiting Team, Sheila was always at the end of the phone when we needed someone to help out. I remember at meetings when we would be pulling together the rota for the upcoming three months, hands would go up and inevitably there would be gaps where no-one could cover…. without fail you would hear this voice from the end of the table “I will do it!”

Sheila was beloved by everyone and was always looking to support those less fortunate in the community. She also wanted to support the local children however she could, as Michele explained, “I can honestly say that I don’t think a year went by when I didn’t receive a very moving email from Sheila asking whether it would be possible to support children in some way or another, be it school bags (she always insisted that no child would be left out), chocolates at Christmas or whatever else Sheila had discovered they were short of.”

“I know that many of our volunteers will be shocked to read this but I also know that we will never forget that beautiful smile and that truly wonderful soul that was Sheila Rowlands. R.I.P my friend,” the HELP Vega Baja President concluded.

We pass on our love and condolences to her husband Les, her family and friends, and those of the HELP Vega Baja community.

You can find HELP Vega Baja via their facebook.

